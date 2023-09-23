Hamilton took full advantage of overtime to defeat Fairfield 31-28 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.

The third quarter gave Hamilton a 21-14 lead over Fairfield.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Big Blue and the Indians locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Hamilton got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Fairfield and Hamilton squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Hamilton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Hamilton faced off against Cincinnati Oak Hills and Fairfield took on Liberty Township Lakota East on Sept. 8 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.