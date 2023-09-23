Liberty Township Lakota East handed Cincinnati Colerain a tough 21-6 loss on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Liberty Township Lakota East a 7-0 lead over Cincinnati Colerain.

The Thunderhawks’ offense jumped in front for a 14-0 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.

Liberty Township Lakota East jumped to a 21-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Colerain and Liberty Township Lakota East faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against Fairfield and Cincinnati Colerain took on Cincinnati Sycamore on Sept. 8 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

