Tiffin Columbian posted a narrow 42-35 win over Sandusky on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Sandusky showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-6 advantage over Tiffin Columbian as the first quarter ended.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Tiffin Columbian and Sandusky locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

The Tornadoes held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Tiffin Columbian and Sandusky squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Tiffin Columbian faced off against Columbus Bishop Watterson.

