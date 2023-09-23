Sarahsville Shenandoah collected a solid win over Rayland Buckeye Local in a 44-33 verdict for an Ohio high school football victory at Sarahsville Shenandoah High on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Sarahsville Shenandoah an 8-0 lead over Rayland Buckeye Local.

The Zeps opened a giant 30-13 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Rayland Buckeye Local fought to within 36-21.

The Panthers rallied with a 12-8 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Zeps prevailed.

Last season, Sarahsville Shenandoah and Rayland Buckeye Local faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off against Lore City Buckeye Trail and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Brownsville Area on Sept. 8 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

