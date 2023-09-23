North Lewisburg Triad knocked off Milford Center Fairbanks 31-18 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Cardinals fought to an 8-0 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

North Lewisburg Triad darted to a 16-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-12 edge.

Last season, North Lewisburg Triad and Milford Center Fairbanks faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, North Lewisburg Triad faced off against London Madison-Plains and Milford Center Fairbanks took on Springfield Catholic Central on Sept. 8 at Springfield Catholic Central High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.