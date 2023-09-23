Williamstown topped Marietta 22-19 in a tough tilt at Williamstown High on Sept. 22 in West Virginia football action.

Marietta showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-6 advantage over Williamstown as the first quarter ended.

The Tigers climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 19-6 lead at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Yellowjackets fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Tigers.

Last season, Williamstown and Marietta squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Marietta High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Marietta faced off against Uhrichsville Claymont.

