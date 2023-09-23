The Plains Athens topped Logan 30-21 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Logan High on Sept. 22.

Logan started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over The Plains Athens at the end of the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Logan enjoyed a 14-6 lead over The Plains Athens to start the final quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Bulldogs, as they climbed out of a hole with a 30-21 scoring margin.

The last time Logan and The Plains Athens played in a 35-13 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Logan faced off against Vincent Warren and The Plains Athens took on Albany Alexander on Sept. 8 at The Plains Athens High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.