Mentor Lake Catholic pushed past Canton Central Catholic for a 37-20 win for an Ohio high school football victory at Mentor Lake Catholic High on Sept. 22.

Last season, Canton Central Catholic and Mentor Lake Catholic faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Chagrin Falls Kenston and Canton Central Catholic took on Salem on Sept. 8 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

