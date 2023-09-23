Warren G. Harding pushed past Youngstown Chaney for a 26-7 win in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.

Warren G. Harding jumped to a 20-7 bulge over Youngstown Chaney as the fourth quarter began.

The Raiders held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Youngstown Chaney and Warren G. Harding played in a 21-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Warren G. Harding faced off against Akron St Vincent – St Mary and Youngstown Chaney took on Alliance Marlington on Sept. 8 at Alliance Marlington High School.

