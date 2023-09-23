Youngstown Cardinal Mooney collected a solid win over Youngstown Boardman in a 38-21 verdict during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Cardinals fought to a 28-14 intermission margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney thundered to a 31-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Youngstown Boardman and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Youngstown Boardman faced off against Warren Howland and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Clyde on Sept. 8 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School.

