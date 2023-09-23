Youngstown Ursuline handed Austintown Fitch a tough 32-14 loss on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Youngstown Ursuline moved in front of Austintown Fitch 19-7 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Fighting Irish held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Austintown Fitch and Youngstown Ursuline squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Youngstown Ursuline High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Austintown Fitch faced off against Cleveland St Ignatius and Youngstown Ursuline took on Youngstown East on Sept. 8 at Youngstown East High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.