Waynesville rolled past Hamilton Ross for a comfortable 30-7 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Waynesville opened with a 7-0 advantage over Hamilton Ross through the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 17-7 advantage at intermission over the Rams.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Waynesville faced off against Dayton Oakwood and Hamilton Ross took on Wilmington on Sept. 8 at Hamilton Ross High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.