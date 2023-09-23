Sunbury Big Walnut left no doubt on Friday, controlling Columbus Franklin Heights from start to finish for a 42-7 victory at Sunbury Big Walnut High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Sunbury Big Walnut charged in front of Columbus Franklin Heights 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Eagles fought to a 42-7 halftime margin at the Falcons’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Sunbury Big Walnut and Columbus Franklin Heights faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Delaware Hayes and Columbus Franklin Heights took on Westerville North on Sept. 8 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.