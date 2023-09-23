Hilliard Darby posted a narrow 15-14 win over Marysville in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Marysville started on steady ground by forging a 14-0 lead over Hilliard Darby at the end of the first quarter.

The Monarchs had a 14-7 edge on the Panthers at the beginning of the third quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

An 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Panthers’ defeat of the Monarchs.

Last season, Marysville and Hilliard Darby faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Hilliard Darby High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Marysville faced off against Hilliard Bradley and Hilliard Darby took on Hilliard Davidson on Sept. 8 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.