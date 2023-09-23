Marion Harding collected a solid win over Caledonia River Valley in a 27-13 verdict on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Marion Harding darted in front of Caledonia River Valley 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Vikings made it 7-6.

Caledonia River Valley moved ahead of Marion Harding 13-7 to start the fourth quarter.

The Presidents fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Vikings.

Last season, Caledonia River Valley and Marion Harding faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Marion Harding faced off against Shelby and Caledonia River Valley took on Ontario on Sept. 8 at Ontario High School.

