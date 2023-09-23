Marion Pleasant posted a narrow 30-22 win over Bellville Clear Fork in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a close 16-14 gap over the Colts at the intermission.

Bellville Clear Fork took the lead 22-16 to start the final quarter.

The Spartans rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Colts 14-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

The last time Bellville Clear Fork and Marion Pleasant played in a 28-19 game on Oct. 8, 2021.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Marion Pleasant faced off against Marengo Highland and Bellville Clear Fork took on Galion on Sept. 8 at Galion High School.

