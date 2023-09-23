Heath raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-7 win over Hebron Lakewood for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Heath a 20-0 lead over Hebron Lakewood.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Heath breathed fire to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 48-7.

Last season, Heath and Hebron Lakewood faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Heath High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Zanesville and Heath took on Granville on Sept. 8 at Granville High School.

