Defense dominated as Howard East Knox pitched a 28-0 shutout of Mt. Gilead in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Howard East Knox opened with a 14-0 advantage over Mt. Gilead through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Howard East Knox steamrolled to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Mt Gilead faced off against Loudonville and Howard East Knox took on Centerburg on Sept. 8 at Howard East Knox High School.

