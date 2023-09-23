Lima took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Toledo Woodward 56-6 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Lima a 30-0 lead over Toledo Woodward.

The Spartans fought to a 42-6 halftime margin at the Polar Bears’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Lima faced off against Sylvania Northview and Toledo Woodward took on Toledo Rogers on Sept. 14 at Toledo Rogers High School.

