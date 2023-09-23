Wapakoneta dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-6 win over Lima Shawnee at Lima Shawnee High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Wapakoneta opened with a 7-0 advantage over Lima Shawnee through the first quarter.

The Redskins registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Wapakoneta thundered to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Redskins prevailed.

Last season, Wapakoneta and Lima Shawnee squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Wapakoneta High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Lima Shawnee faced off against Celina and Wapakoneta took on St. Marys on Sept. 8 at Wapakoneta High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.