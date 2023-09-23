St. Marys posted a narrow 21-19 win over Van Wert in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

St. Marys darted in front of Van Wert 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Roughriders and the Cougars were both scoreless.

St. Marys moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Roughriders chalked up this decision in spite of the Cougars’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Van Wert and St. Marys faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Van Wert High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, St. Marys faced off against Wapakoneta and Van Wert took on Defiance on Sept. 8 at Defiance High School.

