Lima Bath topped Ottawa-Glandorf 28-21 in a tough tilt at Ottawa-Glandorf High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Lima Bath a 14-7 lead over Ottawa-Glandorf.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 14-14 standstill heading to the third quarter.

Lima Bath moved ahead of Ottawa-Glandorf 28-21 as the fourth quarter started.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Lima Bath squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Lima Bath High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Elida and Lima Bath took on Kenton on Sept. 8 at Kenton High School.

