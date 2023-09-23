Kansas Lakota rolled past Willard for a comfortable 36-7 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Kansas Lakota opened with a 7-0 advantage over Willard through the first quarter.

The Raiders’ offense pulled in front for a 23-7 lead over the Crimson Flashes at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Willard and Kansas Lakota squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Kansas Lakota High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Kansas Lakota faced off against Tiffin Calvert and Willard took on Elmore Woodmore on Sept. 8 at Willard High School.

