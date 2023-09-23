After jumping in front early, Springfield Shawnee held off Richwood North Union squad for a 17-13 win in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

Springfield Shawnee darted in front of Richwood North Union 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Braves and the Wildcats were both scoreless.

Richwood North Union responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 14-7.

The Wildcats closed the lead with a 6-3 margin in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Richwood North Union faced off against Plain City Jonathan Alder and Springfield Shawnee took on London on Sept. 8 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

