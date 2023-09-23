Lewistown Indian Lake recorded a big victory over St. Paris Graham 34-7 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Lewistown Indian Lake pulled in front of St. Paris Graham 34-7 to begin the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time St Paris Graham and Lewistown Indian Lake played in a 32-21 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, St Paris Graham faced off against Urbana and Lewistown Indian Lake took on New Carlisle Tecumseh on Sept. 8 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

