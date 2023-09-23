Springfield Kenton Ridge unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off New Carlisle Tecumseh 31-8 Friday on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Springfield Kenton Ridge a 14-0 lead over New Carlisle Tecumseh.

The Cougars’ offense breathed fire in front for a 17-0 lead over the Arrows at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Cougars got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

Last season, New Carlisle Tecumseh and Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off against Springfield Northwestern and New Carlisle Tecumseh took on Lewistown Indian Lake on Sept. 8 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.