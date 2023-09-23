Plain City Jonathan Alder broke in front early and tripped Urbana for a 41-33 win in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Plain City Jonathan Alder a 14-0 lead over Urbana.

The Hillclimbers didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 27-21 at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Plain City Jonathan Alder and Urbana locked in a 27-27 stalemate.

The Pioneers held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Plain City Jonathan Alder faced off against Richwood North Union and Urbana took on St Paris Graham on Sept. 8 at St Paris Graham High School.

