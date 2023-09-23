An early dose of momentum helped London to a 36-6 runaway past Bellefontaine in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave London a 14-0 lead over Bellefontaine.

The Red Raiders’ offense roared in front for a 28-6 lead over the Chieftains at the intermission.

London stormed to a 36-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time London and Bellefontaine played in a 28-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Bellefontaine faced off against Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan and London took on Springfield Shawnee on Sept. 8 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

