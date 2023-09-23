Hamler Patrick Henry topped Wauseon 30-24 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

Wauseon started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Hamler Patrick Henry at the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Indians with a 14-8 lead over the Patriots heading into the second quarter.

Hamler Patrick Henry broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-17 lead over Wauseon.

The Indians rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Patriots skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Wauseon and Hamler Patrick Henry played in a 38-13 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Wauseon faced off against Swanton and Hamler Patrick Henry took on Metamora Evergreen on Sept. 8 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.