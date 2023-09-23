An early dose of momentum helped Liberty Center to a 63-7 runaway past Bryan in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Liberty Center a 21-0 lead over Bryan.

The Tigers fought to a 49-0 halftime margin at the Golden Bears’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 56-7.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Liberty Center and Bryan faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Bryan High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Liberty Center faced off against Archbold and Bryan took on Delta on Sept. 8 at Bryan High School.

