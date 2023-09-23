Leipsic left no doubt in recording a 40-6 win over Spencerville for an Ohio high school football victory at Spencerville High on Sept. 22.

Leipsic opened with a 13-0 advantage over Spencerville through the first quarter.

The Vikings opened a monstrous 27-0 gap over the Bearcats at halftime.

Leipsic pulled to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings and the Bearcats each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Leipsic and Spencerville faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Leipsic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Spencerville faced off against Columbus Grove and Leipsic took on Harrod Allen East on Sept. 8 at Leipsic High School.

