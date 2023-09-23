Maumee raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 51-21 win over Millbury Lake in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Maumee darted in front of Millbury Lake 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers registered a 35-21 advantage at intermission over the Flyers.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Maumee faced off against Oak Harbor and Millbury Lake took on Pemberville Eastwood on Sept. 8 at Pemberville Eastwood High School.

