Defense dominated as Oak Harbor pitched a 56-0 shutout of Fostoria on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Oak Harbor a 7-0 lead over Fostoria.

The Rockets fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Redmen’s expense.

Oak Harbor steamrolled to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Oak Harbor and Fostoria played in a 55-7 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Oak Harbor faced off against Maumee and Fostoria took on Genoa Area on Sept. 8 at Genoa Area High School.

