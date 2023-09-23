Pemberville Eastwood fought back from a slow start and rolled to 48-10 win over Rossford in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Rossford started on steady ground by forging a 10-7 lead over Pemberville Eastwood at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles kept a 21-10 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Pemberville Eastwood stormed to a 48-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Pemberville Eastwood and Rossford played in a 58-41 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Pemberville Eastwood faced off against Millbury Lake and Rossford took on Tontogany Otsego on Sept. 8 at Tontogany Otsego High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.