Paulding raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 54-20 win over Edgerton during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Paulding an 8-0 lead over Edgerton.

The Panthers registered a 36-6 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Paulding charged to a 48-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs managed an 8-6 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Edgerton and Paulding played in a 48-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Edgerton faced off against Haviland Wayne Trace and Paulding took on Defiance Ayersville on Sept. 8 at Paulding High School.

