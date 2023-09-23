Perrysburg’s defense throttled Sylvania Northview, resulting in a 48-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Perrysburg opened with a 27-0 advantage over Sylvania Northview through the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets opened a colossal 48-0 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Perrysburg and Sylvania Northview faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Perrysburg High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Perrysburg faced off against Sylvania Southview and Sylvania Northview took on Lima on Sept. 8 at Lima Senior High School.

