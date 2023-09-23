Napoleon took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Fremont Ross 41-21 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Napoleon opened with a 20-0 advantage over Fremont Ross through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Wildcats and the Little Giants each scored in the fourth quarter.

