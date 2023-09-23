Toledo Whitmer took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 42-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Toledo Whitmer a 14-0 lead over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne.

The Generals bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 21-14.

Toledo Whitmer thundered to a 42-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Generals’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne and Toledo Whitmer squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Toledo Whitmer faced off against Fremont Ross and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne took on Napoleon on Sept. 8 at Napoleon High School.

