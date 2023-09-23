Pandora-Gilboa raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-14 win over Worthington Christian on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Pandora-Gilboa opened with a 14-7 advantage over Worthington Christian through the first quarter.

The Rockets opened a close 27-14 gap over the Warriors at halftime.

Pandora-Gilboa pulled to a 41-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Arcadia and Worthington Christian took on Cincinnati Hills Christian on Sept. 8 at Worthington Christian High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.