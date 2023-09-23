Shelby rolled past Marengo Highland for a comfortable 48-14 victory on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Whippets opened a thin 26-14 gap over the Fighting Scots at halftime.

Shelby thundered to a 33-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Whippets held on with a 15-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

