Cleveland VASJ grabbed a 56-39 victory at the expense of Erie McDowell in a Pennsylvania high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Cleveland VASJ moved in front of Erie McDowell 14-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings opened a tight 28-17 gap over the Trojans at halftime.

Cleveland VASJ stormed to a 49-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings chalked up this decision in spite of the Trojans’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Recently on Sept. 8, Cleveland VASJ squared off with Chagrin Falls Kenston in a football game.

