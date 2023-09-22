De Graff Riverside’s defense throttled Troy Christian, resulting in a 49-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory at Troy Christian High on Sept. 22.

Last season, De Graff Riverside and Troy Christian squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at De Graff Riverside High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Troy Christian faced off against Covington and De Graff Riverside took on Tipp City Bethel on Sept. 8 at De Graff Riverside High School.

