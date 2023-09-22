Beallsville used overtime to slip past Pine Grove Valley 36-30 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Beallsville opened with an 8-0 advantage over Pine Grove Valley through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils registered a 22-6 advantage at halftime over the Lumberjacks.

Pine Grove Valley bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 22-14.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Blue Devils and the Lumberjacks locked in a 30-30 stalemate.

Beallsville held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Pine Grove Valley and Beallsville faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Pine Grove Valley High School.

