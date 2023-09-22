Edon finally found a way to top Montpelier 35-34 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Edon opened with a 7-6 advantage over Montpelier through the first quarter.

The Bombers’ offense pulled in front for a 22-6 lead over the Locomotives at the intermission.

Montpelier battled back to make it 22-14 in the third quarter.

The Locomotives narrowed the gap 20-13 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Edon and Montpelier squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Montpelier High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Edon faced off against Sand Creek and Montpelier took on Oregon Cardinal Stritch on Sept. 8 at Montpelier High School.

