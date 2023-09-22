Ansonia dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 30-19 win over West Alexandria Twin Valley South on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-8 advantage over Ansonia as the first quarter ended.

The Tigers’ offense jumped in front for a 22-19 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

Last season, Ansonia and West Alexandria Twin Valley South squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Ansonia High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, West Alexandria Twin Valley South faced off against Camden Preble Shawnee and Ansonia took on Arcanum on Sept. 8 at Arcanum High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.