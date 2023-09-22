Cedarville left no doubt on Friday, controlling London Madison-Plains from start to finish for a 63-17 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Cedarville darted in front of London Madison-Plains 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians opened a massive 28-0 gap over the Golden Eagles at the intermission.

Cedarville charged to a 49-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Cedarville and London Madison-Plains played in a 49-26 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cedarville faced off against Mechanicsburg and London Madison-Plains took on North Lewisburg Triad on Sept. 8 at North Lewisburg Triad High School.

