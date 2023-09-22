Beaver Eastern’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Portsmouth Sciotoville East 43-20 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Beaver Eastern moved in front of Portsmouth Sciotoville East 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 28-6 halftime margin at the Tartans’ expense.

Beaver Eastern breathed fire to a 36-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tartans enjoyed a 14-7 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Beaver Eastern and Portsmouth Sciotoville East faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Beaver Eastern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Beaver Eastern faced off against Fayetteville.

