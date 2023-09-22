Grove City Christian collected a solid win over Corning Miller in a 37-27 verdict during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Grove City Christian a 7-0 lead over Corning Miller.

The Eagles fought to a 17-0 halftime margin at the Falcons’ expense.

Corning Miller responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 17-14.

The Eagles held on with a 20-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Corning Miller and Grove City Christian played in a 24-21 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Corning Miller faced off against Millersport and Grove City Christian took on Lancaster Fairfield Christian on Sept. 8 at Grove City Christian School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.