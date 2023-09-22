Andover Pymatuning Valley rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 64-34 win over Ravenna Southeast for an Ohio high school football victory at Andover Pymatuning Valley High on Sept. 22.

Andover Pymatuning Valley opened with a 24-6 advantage over Ravenna Southeast through the first quarter.

The Lakers’ offense jumped in front for a 40-13 lead over the Pirates at halftime.

Ravenna Southeast stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 40-20.

The Lakers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 24-14 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off against Rootstown and Ravenna Southeast took on Akron North on Sept. 8 at Ravenna Southeast High School.

