Brookfield’s advantage forced Columbiana Crestview to dig down, but it did to earn a 43-26 win Friday at Brookfield High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Brookfield showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-0 advantage over Columbiana Crestview as the first quarter ended.

The Warriors moved ahead by earning a 26-21 advantage over the Rebels at the end of the second quarter.

Columbiana Crestview broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-26 lead over Brookfield.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Brookfield and Columbiana Crestview played in a 53-6 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Brookfield faced off against Warren Champion and Columbiana Crestview took on Youngstown Liberty on Sept. 8 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.